What they said, how they voted: A look at the Guilford County school board's decision on a return to school

A vote to pass an amended plan with a metric of 3% failed by 5-4.

The superintendent's plan, which included the 5% metric, passed 5 to 4.

Here's a sampling of board members' comments at the meeting and how they voted.

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (District 1)

"Somebody needs to check, because not everybody is following your policies and procedures about how to do some of these things," she told Contreras regarding district COVID-19 safety policies. "When you have some schools where people are self-temperature checking when they come in the building, I don’t think that’s the policy or procedure you wanted to be followed. ... We have a responsibility that if we are going to tell parents their children are going to be safe, that we are practicing what we are preaching."

How she voted: No on the superintendent's proposal, and also no on the substitute motion that would have passed the plan, but set the percent positivity metric at 3%.

Anita Sharpe (District 2)