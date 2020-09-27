What they said, how they voted: A look at the Guilford County school board's decision on a return to school

GREENSBORO — It was a 5-4 vote on one of the highest stakes decisions for any of the Guilford County school board members.
The plan that they approved, as proposed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras, calls for a series of indicators for administrators to consider in determining when school can reopen, including looking for 14 consecutive days where less than 5% of COVID-19 tests in the county are coming back positive.
If conditions are met, most students could return to school in the last couple weeks of October, with high school students waiting until at least Jan. 20, the beginning of the next semester. Students enrolled in the district's new virtual academy will continue to learn remotely.
Plans were already in place for a voluntary return of pre-K students this week, and kindergarten next week.
It wasn't an easy decision. Board members had hours of questions for the superintendent. A couple of board members asked about possible ways to get older students back to school faster. A few other board members wanted to see the metric for test positivity rate set at 3%, which was sought by The Guilford County Association of Educators.
A vote to pass an amended plan with a metric of 3% failed by 5-4.
The superintendent's plan, which included the 5% metric, passed 5 to 4.
Here's a sampling of board members' comments at the meeting and how they voted.
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (District 1)
"Somebody needs to check, because not everybody is following your policies and procedures about how to do some of these things," she told Contreras regarding district COVID-19 safety policies. "When you have some schools where people are self-temperature checking when they come in the building, I don’t think that’s the policy or procedure you wanted to be followed. ... We have a responsibility that if we are going to tell parents their children are going to be safe, that we are practicing what we are preaching."
How she voted: No on the superintendent's proposal, and also no on the substitute motion that would have passed the plan, but set the percent positivity metric at 3%.
Anita Sharpe (District 2)
"To the folks that have tuned in tonight who want to go back to school: the students, the parents and our entire community that knows the impact that not going to school is having, I’m sorry. I tried. I think it’s the right thing to do for all students. We gave an option to those who don’t want to go but we never gave an option to those who do."
How she voted: No on the superintendent's proposal, and also no on the substitute motion for the 3% positivity metric.
Pat Tillman (District 3)
"I think that's helpful for me in terms of decision-making, that we’ve only had 16 hospitalizations and no deaths, that's important to note," said Tillman as he talked about county COVID-19 data for people under 20.
"I think if we had 1-to-1 learning for all and all children had broadband access we might have a whole different discussion right now," he said, referring to students lacking computers or tablets and quality internet connectivity.
How he voted: Yes on the superintendent's proposal, no on the substitute motion for 3%.
Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn (District 4)
"Until we do something everybody is going to kind of hang on the fence and not really show their true direction," she said, of trying to predict whether teachers and families will go along with school reopening. "I think we need to vote on something."
How she voted: Yes on the superintendent's proposal, no on the substitute motion for 3%.
Darlene Garrett (District 5)
“It’s not safe enough," she said. "Of the 200 plus emails I have, 72% of the teachers and the parents say they do not feel it’s safe to come back to school right now, as opposed to there were 28% that felt that yes we should go back."
If these numbers are indicative of what is happening out there, I think think we need to be very concerned about what we are doing and make plans," she said. "We may try to open our schools and find ourselves in a situation where we just don’t have enough people to teach."
How she voted: No on the superintendent's proposal, and yes on the substitute motion for 3%.
Khem Irby (District 6)
"I still believe that the teacher’s working condition is still the students’ learning condition. If we have teachers that really don’t feel comfortable going back into the classroom, it’s going to impact the student, it’s going to impact that teacher."
How she voted: Yes on the superintendent's proposal, and yes on the substitute motion for 3%.
Byron Gladden (District 7)
"We have to take opportunities as a district to build trust with our staff. It’s a two-way street, it’s not perfect, but there has to be respect there in order to make it happen, and I pray we get there."
How he voted: No on the superintendent's proposal, and yes on the substitute motion for 3%.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene (District 8)
"I believe that our superintendent Sharon Contreras wants as much as anyone else for students to be in school."
How she voted: Yes on the superintendent's proposal, and yes on the substitute motion for 3%.
Winston McGregor (At-large)
"I think it is a scenario that helps us move forward."
How she voted: Yes on the superintendent's proposal, no on the substitute motion for 3%.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.