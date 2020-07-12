Presentation made on July 9, 2020 by Guilford County Schools administrators on the requirements they must meet to reopen the schools.

Want to watch?

What: Guilford County Board of Education virtual meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Watch: The meeting will be streamed live on the district's public TV channel GCSTV and its YouTube channel.

Want to comment? Public comments may be submitted in advance by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 7/14/2020.” Comments should be submitted by 2 p.m. Tuesday.