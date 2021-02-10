Who's in Group Three for COVID-19 vaccine? When? How does it work? Answers to common questions.

Q: When do these Group Three vaccinations start?

A: School teachers and child care workers will be eligible for vaccinations starting Feb 24, but Cohen stressed that just because eligibility begins that day, it doesn't mean appointments will be available on that day.

Q: If I'm eligible on Feb. 24, can I get the shot then?

A: As with Groups One and Two, which include people ages 65 and up, there has not been enough vaccine to go around. There are many people in the age 65 and up group who are still on waiting lists and have not gotten appointments.

Remember, there are about 240,000 people in this group of teachers, bus drivers and child care workers, and the state only gets 150,000 first doses each week.

Q: How do I sign up for the vaccine?

A: The COVID-19 Vaccination information page on the DHHS website can help you find places offering the vaccine.

Cohen said on Wednesday that the state may be able to offer "vaccine days" at schools or day care centers, but the logistics are still being worked out.