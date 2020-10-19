 Skip to main content
With COVID-19 cases surging, school canceled Tuesday for Guilford first- and second-graders
With COVID-19 cases surging, school canceled Tuesday for Guilford first- and second-graders

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has postponed the return to school for first- and second-graders on Tuesday following a spike in coronavirus infections in the county. 

Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, said she called Superintendent Sharon Contreras this morning to discuss the rise in cases. 

That rise mirrors a surge in new infections across North Carolina.

Guilford County's test positivity rate was over 11% a week ago. The county has now moved into the "red" — or highest-risk — categories under both the Centers for Disease Control and Harvard models they've been tracking, Vann said. 

Those Pre-K and kindergarten students who have been attending in person voluntarily may continue to do so, Contreras said. 

But not first- or second-graders.

"It's just really disappointing," Contreras said. "I know this is so frustrating and we are so eager to see our youngest learners." 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents
Education

Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents

  • Updated

Guilford County Schools will delay the return of grades 3-8, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday, in light of the data she's reviewed about COVID-19 statistics locally. 

She is also delaying the return of some vulnerable populations of high school students that they had expected to bring back earlier than other high school students, and students in the four schools that serve students with special needs. 

UNCG extends winter break, cancels spring break
Education

UNCG extends winter break, cancels spring break

The university said it eliminated spring break "in order to limit mass movement of people to and from campus, which has been proven to fuel the spread of the virus here and among our home communities. We know that this is disappointing, but the evidence from the fall clearly dictates this decision is necessary."

