With COVID-19 cases surging, school canceled Tuesday for Guilford first- and second-graders

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has postponed the return to school for first- and second-graders on Tuesday following a spike in coronavirus infections in the county.
Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, said she called Superintendent Sharon Contreras this morning to discuss the rise in cases.
That rise mirrors a surge in new infections across North Carolina.
Guilford County's test positivity rate was over 11% a week ago. The county has now moved into the "red" — or highest-risk — categories under both the Centers for Disease Control and Harvard models they've been tracking, Vann said.
Those Pre-K and kindergarten students who have been attending in person voluntarily may continue to do so, Contreras said.
But not first- or second-graders.
"It's just really disappointing," Contreras said. "I know this is so frustrating and we are so eager to see our youngest learners."
