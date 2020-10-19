 Skip to main content
With COVID-19 cases surging, school postponed Tuesday for Guilford first- and second-graders
With COVID-19 cases surging, school postponed Tuesday for Guilford first- and second-graders

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has postponed the return to school for first and second graders on Tuesday following a spike in coronavirus infections in the county. That also goes for pre-K and kindergarten students who hadn't yet come in for classes. 

Pre-K and kindergarten students already voluntarily attending classes in person may continue to do so, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said. Pre-K and kindergarten will remain half-day classes rather than becoming full day as had been scheduled. 

Contreras and Guilford County health department Director Iulia Vann made the announcement on Monday afternoon. 

Last week Contreras postponed some other parts of her phased reentry plan, but announced that the first and second grade reentry and expansion of in-person pre-K and kindergarten could proceed as planned. Now, that's not happening. 

"It's just really disappointing," Contreras said. "I know this is so frustrating and we are so eager to see our youngest learners." 

Vann said she called Contreras on Monday morning to discuss the rise in cases.  

That rise mirrors a surge in new infections across North Carolina.

Some COVID-19 health metrics for the county have risen into the red "highest risk" categories since last week's school board meeting, Vann said. Hospitalization rates and ICU capacity also are trending in the wrong direction, according to Vann. 

Pre-K through second graders who had been set to return Tuesday could potentially return on Monday, Oct. 26, if the health metrics turn around by Friday, Contreras said.

Local COVID-19 numbers are "really poor right now," Contreras said, acknowledging that they may not change much between now and Friday. But she wants to be ready if they do.

"If we can get students back in the next two weeks we are going to do everything in our power to get them in the classroom where they should be," she said. 

For now, the plan is for Contreras to decide weekly on whether stages of the return can progress. However, she said, the school board might step in at some point. 

"I believe that the school board will make a decision about whether week-to-week is too much for parents, and if we should make a more long-term decision," she said. 

Vann said the situation and trajectory with COVID-19 in Guilford were much better three weeks ago, but that has shifted, especially in the past week. By Monday morning, she said, it became apparent that the spikes she's been seeing were somewhat sustained. 

"I hope that it would be kind of a wake-up call for the entire community to see these numbers going up," she said. "It's a very generalized situation. We don't have specific areas with huge outbreaks. We aren't pinpointing them to specific areas. This surge is pretty generalized across the county."

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents
Education

Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents

  • Updated

Guilford County Schools will delay the return of grades 3-8, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday, in light of the data she's reviewed about COVID-19 statistics locally. 

She is also delaying the return of some vulnerable populations of high school students that they had expected to bring back earlier than other high school students, and students in the four schools that serve students with special needs. 

UNCG extends winter break, cancels spring break
Education

UNCG extends winter break, cancels spring break

The university said it eliminated spring break "in order to limit mass movement of people to and from campus, which has been proven to fuel the spread of the virus here and among our home communities. We know that this is disappointing, but the evidence from the fall clearly dictates this decision is necessary."

