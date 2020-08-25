GREENSBORO- The Greensboro History Museum is hosting a webinar tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 25, marking the anniversary of the lynching of Eugene Hairston 133 years ago.
This is the final part of the museum's "Race, Education, and History" webinar series.
The event is set to feature Guilford County Community Remembrance Project Coalition members Deborah Barnes, Terry Hammond and James Mayes discussing what they have learned about the lynching, as well as the status of the "Emmett Till Antilynching Bill."
The bill, which would make lynching a federal crime, passed the House on a vote of 410 to 4 in February. The U.S. Senate has not voted on it.
The webinar will take place from 6 to 7 tonight on Zoom. Registration is available here.
