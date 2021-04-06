Emergency exercise at airport will create smoke and fire but no real disaster

GREENSBORO — Piedmont Triad International Airport will have a bit more commotion going on Friday morning because of an emergency disaster exercise.

Airport officials said in a news release that the exercise, which is designed to reinforce training tactics used during firefighting, rescue and security operations, will last three hours beginning at 9 a.m.

"This training will prepare everyone to perform their duties as a team under true emergency conditions," the news release said.

The airport said that smoke and fire may be visible on the southwest side of the airport during the drill.

Social distancing and face-covering regulations will be followed by drill participants, the airport said in the news release.