GREENSBORO — Franklin "Frank" McCain Jr. recalled driving through a section of town and noticing a home with a blanket covering a part of a window with the pane missing.

Two weeks later as he passed the same home, he noticed it was still there.

They apparently couldn't afford to have the window fixed, McCain, then the United Way of Greater Greensboro's vice president of community investments, figured.

The image would stay with him.

The son of noted civil rights icon Franklin McCain Sr., would go on to help launch a program focused on the roots of poverty locally. The United Way's Family Success Centers would help families meet goals, such as as earning high school equivalency degrees, job training and other related issues that kept them caught up in the cycle of poverty.

After leaving the agency to work at Bennett College in 2022 as vice president of institutional advancement, McCain is back — this time as the agency's newly hired president and chief executive officer. He officially starts on Aug. 21 , and will hold a virtual meet and greet with the public on Sept. 14. The nonprofit conducted a national search after its former top executive, Khari Garvin, left to work with the Biden Administration.

"I’m delighted to be chosen as the President and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro," McCain said in a written statement. "United Way is uniquely suited to play a critical role in the advancement of our community. I look forward to continuing our partnerships and strengthening our collaborations with individuals and organizations that share our vision of reducing poverty in Greensboro."

McCain graduated from N.C. A&T State University with a bachelor's or science degree — the same school where his father and three other freshmen sat down at the segregated lunch counter at the old F.W. Woolworth Department Store downtown in 1960 and launched a movement that the Rev. Martin Luther King is quoted as saying gave a second wind to the civil rights movement. The International Civil Rights Center and Museum sits in the footprint of the department store.

McCain also worked in the financial services industry managing assets of high net-worth individuals and corporate clients. He has also served on the boards of the Greensboro Police Foundation, North Carolina A&T Aggie Athletic Foundation, Weatherspoon Art Museum, Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, International Civil Rights Center & Museum, YMCA of Greensboro, Reading Connections, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Greensboro Center City Corporation, and Greensboro Housing Authority.

As vice president of community investments, he and his team were responsible for the investment of over $5 million annually to address human service needs facing the Greensboro community

While undercover as homeless men looking for help, McCain and Michael Cottingham, the United Way's vice president of marketing and communications, brought attention to the gaps in services for the homeless and poor.

Their resulting report, "GSO Unseen" captured moments of hope and shattered stereotypes.

Michele Deuterman,who chairs the agency's board of directors, served on the search committee.

"We are thrilled to have Frank rejoin the United Way team and look forward to the organization’s continued impact in our local community under his leadership," Deuterman said in a written announcement.