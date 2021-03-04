Furman decides to run for council in an at-large seat, no longer seeking District 3

GREENSBORO — A City Council candidate who said in February she was planning to run for a seat in District 3 has now decided to run for one of the city's three at-large council seats.

Tracy Furman said this week in a news release that her experience is more appropriate for serving all the people of the city.

“Greensboro has not been shielded from the devastating effects of COVID-19," she said in a written statement. "I have the experience needed to help all of Greensboro’s small businesses recover from this pandemic and I have the experience needed to fight for people in all parts of our city. We need to start moving forward as a city, and the way to do that is by sending new leadership to the City Council.”

Furman, 53, moved to Greensboro when she was 7 years old and attended Grimsley High School. She studied policy and government at Johns Hopkins University.

Furman is executive director of Triad Local First, a nonprofit devoted to assisting local businesses succeed through various programs of education and advocacy.

She had earlier said she would run in District 3 where the seat is being vacated by Councilman Justin Outling, who has declared that he is running for mayor against Mayor Nancy Vaughan.