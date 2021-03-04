Furman decides to run for council in an at-large seat, no longer seeking District 3

GREENSBORO — A City Council candidate who said in February she was planning to run for a seat in District 3 has now decided to run for one of the city's three at-large council seats.
Tracy Furman said this week in a news release that her experience is more appropriate for serving all the people of the city.
“Greensboro has not been shielded from the devastating effects of COVID-19," she said in a written statement. "I have the experience needed to help all of Greensboro’s small businesses recover from this pandemic and I have the experience needed to fight for people in all parts of our city. We need to start moving forward as a city, and the way to do that is by sending new leadership to the City Council.”
Furman, 53, moved to Greensboro when she was 7 years old and attended Grimsley High School. She studied policy and government at Johns Hopkins University.
Furman is executive director of Triad Local First, a nonprofit devoted to assisting local businesses succeed through various programs of education and advocacy.
She had earlier said she would run in District 3 where the seat is being vacated by Councilman Justin Outling, who has declared that he is running for mayor against Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
Furman's change of focus leaves Chip Roth as the only candidate so far who is running in District 3.
This is not Furman's first run for public office. She sought a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in 2018, but was defeated by incumbent Justin Conrad.
None of the city's three at-large council members has declared their intention to run for re-election in November.
The three at-large council members are Marikay Abuzuaiter, Michelle Kennedy and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.