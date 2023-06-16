Sofia Pedraza-Pineda thrives in hectic environments. That's why a career in the medical field is a perfect fit for the Andrews High graduate.

"I grew up in and out of the hospital my whole childhood, my (younger) brother has tuberous sclerosis," Pedraza-Pineda said. "That's kind of what has led me into the healthcare field. I've always known from a young age that I've wanted to give back."

Pedraza-Pineda has already started that process by obtaining her CNA through the Health Sciences Academy at her high school in High Point and with classes offered by Guilford Tech Community College at its Jamestown campus.

Next year, Pedraza-Pineda will continue studying at GTCC to become a pharmacy technician and then transfer to UNC Charlotte to finish her bachelor's in nursing.

The Greensboro native is excited to stay close to home and continue getting hands-on practical experience as a GAP apprentice at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in High Point.

Between her studies, running her own small business and dancing with a Mexican folklore dance group, Pedraza-Pineda is going to have a full schedule next year.

"I love to keep myself busy. I love it, I love it, I love it," Pedraza-Pineda said. "It comes with time management. Sometimes it does get stressful and overwhelming, but at the end of the day, it's something that I love to do and you're going to find a way to do it."

Pedraza-Pineda was one of approximately 180 graduating seniors from Andrews High School. The graduation ceremony took place Sunday, June 11 in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.