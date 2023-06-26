GREENSBORO— A former Greensboro police officer clasped his hands and softly shook his head in denial Monday as a prosecutor described his alleged sex assault of a mentally disabled woman. Miguel A. Garcia, 24, was being held in High Point Jail and appeared via video streaming on a Guilford County courtroom monitor.

District Court Judge Caroline Pemberton raised Garcia's $575,000 bond to $750,000 after the prosecutor described how while in uniform he allegedly turned off the GPS in his police car and lured the woman outside her group home.

Garcia, who had completed the police academy and additional extensive training about six months ago, has been charged with one count of second-degree forcible sexual assault. He faces nearly 20 years in prison if convicted of the Class C felony.

Garcia told Pemberton he had hired an attorney but did not name that person. His next court date is July 26.

Garcia, who was fired and arrested Friday, was working a missing person's case in May involving the 32-year-old alleged victim, who is a ward of the state and has lived in a group home most of her adult life, according to Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Roger Echols.

Garcia is accused of returning to the group home May 31, which is out of his patrol district, to speak to the alleged victim for about an hour. This was not one of his duties, and he did so without his supervisor's knowledge, Echols said.

Later that day, Garcia texted her, telling her that she wasn't like the other group home residents, Echols said. When Garcia got off work that night, he remained in his uniform, turned off the GPS in his patrol car and returned to the group home, where he texted the alleged victim to come outside the home, said Echols, who accused Garcia of "grooming" the victim.

In court, Echols described Garcia as going to great lengths to hide his location that night. Garcia also asked the alleged victim to meet him, Echols said.

He was also texting a second person at the group home, Echols said, although it is unclear what additional interaction if any they might have had.

"While the victim was at his patrol car he asked the victim to perform oral sex on him and she did," Echols said.

He had also asked her to erase all the texts between them. He did the same, although some have been recovered, Echols said in court.

The department was made aware of the allegations against Garcia on June 8, and the same day began an internal investigation and placed the officer on administrative duty, police said. It is unclear who made the complaint but some concerns were raised during the officer's interaction with the woman at the group home, Echols said.

"Employees of the group home noticed he was flirting with the victim," Echols said.

Echols said the two did not know each other prior to the missing person's case. The woman is bipolar and schizophrenic, something the former officer knew, Echols said.

"She stated he would not leave her alone," Echols said of a later interview with investigators.

The judge hearing the case reserved judgment for the legal process but weighed whether such alleged actions violated the public's trust before raising his bond.

Garcia tried to speak but the monitor was cut off.

Greensboro's Police Chief J.W. Thompson called the charges a "gut-punch" to the department during a press conference on Friday.

Including Garcia, Thompson has fired three police officers and a non-sworn employee in the last six months involving sexual misconduct charges.

“Former Officer Garcia does not represent who we are as an organization,” Thompson said.