Guilford begins $8 million rent-utility assistance program

GREENSBORO — Guilford County launched Monday a rental/utility assistance program for people whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received $7.2 million in U.S. Department of the Treasury funds in January and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved an additional $747,000 for the County Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program, bringing the total to $8 million, according to a county news release.

The program is separate from a similar program that the city of Greensboro is planning. Greensboro has received nearly $9 million, also from the Treasury, for rental and utility assistance and is expected to launch that program in March.

The Guilford County program applies only to people living outside the Greensboro city limits within the Guilford County limits, including the city of High Point and smaller cities.

The county defines eligible households as renter households that have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. For example, that applies to a family of four earning $52,900 or less.

To be eligible, one or more members of the household: