Guilford begins $8 million rent-utility assistance program

GREENSBORO — Guilford County launched Monday a rental/utility assistance program for people whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county received $7.2 million in U.S. Department of the Treasury funds in January and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved an additional $747,000 for the County Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program, bringing the total to $8 million, according to a county news release.
The program is separate from a similar program that the city of Greensboro is planning. Greensboro has received nearly $9 million, also from the Treasury, for rental and utility assistance and is expected to launch that program in March.
The Guilford County program applies only to people living outside the Greensboro city limits within the Guilford County limits, including the city of High Point and smaller cities.
The county defines eligible households as renter households that have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. For example, that applies to a family of four earning $52,900 or less.
To be eligible, one or more members of the household:
• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
• Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
• Experiences other conditions that can be found on the Guilford County website.
To prove you are eligible, you must provide:
• Proof of residency, such as a driver's license or other official document.
• Copy of a rent statement or lease agreement and/or utility bills showing a past-due amount.
• Household income verifications with proof of financial hardship for the previous two months, including paystubs, a letter of termination or furlough or unemployment benefits.
Residents can apply through the county's website at www.guilfordcountync.gov.
If you live inside the Greensboro city limits, you can check on details of the city's planned program at www.greensboro-nc.gov.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.