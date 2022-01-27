Have you lost a loved one to COVID? You can get help with funeral costs from the government

You can read more about the application process on FEMA's website before you make the call.

WHO CAN APPLY FOR FEMA FUNERAL ASSISTANCE?

Anyone in the U.S. except for people on temporary visas can apply for FEMA assistance for a funeral of someone who died from COVID-19. You don't have to be related to the person who died, but you have to be able to prove that you paid their funeral expenses. This means gathering all the receipts, funeral home contracts and other documents to show how much you paid.

If lots of people split the cost of a funeral, one person should apply and provide everyone's receipts. You can list one co-applicant on your application. If you have paid for multiple funerals of people who died from COVID-19, you can apply for assistance money for all of them. Your household income won't prevent you from qualifying for assistance.

WHAT TYPE OF FEMA FUNERAL ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE?