High school football practice starts in the dark on a cold Monday morning in February

GREENSBORO — The Northern Guilford football players layered sweatshirts and hoodies beneath their purple and white jerseys. Under their purple helmets and inside their facemasks, each player wore that other mask.
The Nighthawks stretched and chatted as they moved around in the shadows on their darkened practice field, and with every step their cleats crunched frozen ground on a 24-degree morning. At 6:30 a.m., sunrise was still nearly 45 minutes away.
An Aug. 1 tradition across North Carolina finally arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came on Feb. 8: The first official day of high school football practice.
Instead of sweating it out in shorts on a warm, muggy morning or a steamy evening, teams hit the field Monday trying to stay warm in the dead of winter.
“It’s totally flipped this year,” said Erik Westberg, who is in his fifth year as Northern’s coach. “But we’ve been going in the morning since we were allowed to (hold skill development workouts), so we’re kind of used to the cold weather. It didn’t really faze us today.”
That was proven a few minutes before the workout was to begin, when Westberg and his staff told the Nighthawks they had decided that the grass on their practice field was too icy. So they walked across an access road and down the steps into the bright lights of Johnny Roscoe Stadium, their home on so many fall Friday nights. But on this morning, as the first streaks of pink sunlight crept over the treetops, players stepped over standing water along the home sideline that had frozen overnight as they made their way onto the field.
That’s when a sense of normalcy took over as the Nighthawks moved to hip-hop music from portable speakers and began the rhythmic clapping that heralds the start of nearly every high school football practice. For a few moments, it was easy to forget just how cold it was.
“Once you get through warmup you’re pretty good,” said senior quarterback Will Lenard, “but we’re all excited to be out here.”
After Northern Guilford went through those warmups and some positional drills, the Nighthawks broke into groups of skill-position players for 7-on-7 passing while the linemen worked in the anonymity of the shadows — as linemen so often do — on the grass outside the locker room. Eventually, the groups came back together to run plays in the stadium.
At 7:45 a.m., with the sun finally warming the field, the lights switched off in the stadium 12 hours before they would typically be coming on for an early-season scrimmage or game. It was a day when everything seemed backward.
A few minutes later, it was time for another change in plan as the Nighthawks walked back up the stadium steps and returned to the practice field before finishing their day’s work on the Northern soccer/lacrosse field.
“I keep telling myself it’s day-to-day,” Westberg said. “I don’t try to plan too far ahead because things are going to change, whether it’s weather or a positive case somewhere or someone we play tests positive. We’ve seen it happen in basketball and volleyball. I understand how it’s going to work if it happens to us.”
But Westberg says his players have been “resilient” throughout the process, even though they hadn’t run plays as a team in nearly a year.
“It wasn’t hard, actually,” said senior defensive back Amaah Achina. “We’d been waiting so long for this moment. We’re grateful for this and we’re going to attack it head on.”
