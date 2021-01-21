GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden's attention to the plight of undocumented immigrants on the first day of his administration has left people like Laura Garduño Garcia feeling hopeful and grateful, especially in light of his decision to stop deportations for the next 100 days.
Garduño Garcia, as part of the nonprofit Siembra NC, is entrenched in a movement pushing for immigration reform during a time when America finds itself at a crossroads.
"I think that I’m too old now to believe in fairy tales," said the 35-year-old Garduño Garcia, who is undocumented and quit her job in 2017 as a human resource professional to become a community organizer. "A lot of the people I have spoken to in the community are hopeful, but we know that the path ahead is still challenging."
Still, she and others see Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day — as a watershed moment in this country as Biden wasted no time taking on Trump's controversial immigration policies.
Before the Trump era, previous policies under presidents of both political parties were to go after undocumented immigrants who were considered violent — not those with clean records.
That changed with Trump's election in 2016 with an increase in high-profile ICE pickups in communities across the country, including Greensboro.
Even while officers may have had a specific list of people to be arrested, they also detained others without proper paperwork during those searches.
Community activists have said that when plainclothes immigration officers are spotted or rumored to be in specific areas of the city, life comes to a standstill for many as they wait in fear.
Now, under the Biden administration, they can breathe easier.
"I’m still trying to process what that change means for my life and the life of my family," Garduño Garcia said. "There was a lot of fear four years ago and I know that a lot of families and people, including myself, played out the horror film of it, if it was my loved one taken in daylight. And that fear ... lived in our heads."
Of the estimated 11.1 million unauthorized immigrants nationwide, 350,000 are thought to be in North Carolina.
Andrew Willis Garcés, another Siembra NC organizer, called ICE's policies "heartless."
As Biden made it known that he would tackle immigration right away, texts began flooding Garcés' social media.
"You never want to get your hopes up too much, but those conversations were encouraging," Garcés said Thursday.
Garduño García earned a scholarship to UNCG, where she majored in international business and economics and later graduated with honors.
She has spoken at an immigration forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, delivered petitions to the offices of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and participated in a silent protest outside ICE offices in Greensboro.
While a college student, she signed on for an Obama-era program that blocks deportation of some immigrants living in the country illegally: the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — better known as DACA.
The Trump administration repeatedly tried to abolish it.
"In the process, I decided I was not doing it for just myself," Garduño García said.
An immigration raid on an April day in Orange County is seared into her memory.
"It was the the first warm day of spring and beautiful, and flowers were blooming and the sun was out — and there were not any children in the neighborhood that were playing outside," Garduño Garcia recalled. "I remember seeing a little girl hold onto her dad because everyone was talking about a scary thing."
While heartbreaking, that convinced Garduño García that her advocacy and organizing was the right thing to do.
In 2020, Siembra NC registered and mobilized thousands of Latinx voters to help Biden gain the presidency.
"It’s been a tough awakening to not only witness people buy into white supremacy and hate, but it’s also been painful to see that these messages have seeped into our community ... and that any of the attacks we witnessed in the last four years are a result of things we brought upon ourselves because we hadn’t done it the right way.
"When really it is only our instinct of survival and preservation that drives us to seek safety in a place of a better future for our families.
"That is not illegal and wrong."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.