"Hopeful, but we know that the path ahead is still challenging"

Even while officers may have had a specific list of people to be arrested, they also detained others without proper paperwork during those searches.

Community activists have said that when plainclothes immigration officers are spotted or rumored to be in specific areas of the city, life comes to a standstill for many as they wait in fear.

Now, under the Biden administration, they can breathe easier.

"I’m still trying to process what that change means for my life and the life of my family," Garduño Garcia said. "There was a lot of fear four years ago and I know that a lot of families and people, including myself, played out the horror film of it, if it was my loved one taken in daylight. And that fear ... lived in our heads."

Of the estimated 11.1 million unauthorized immigrants nationwide, 350,000 are thought to be in North Carolina.

Andrew Willis Garcés, another Siembra NC organizer, called ICE's policies "heartless."

As Biden made it known that he would tackle immigration right away, texts began flooding Garcés' social media.

"You never want to get your hopes up too much, but those conversations were encouraging," Garcés said Thursday.