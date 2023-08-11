REIDSVILLE — Hospice of Rockingham County has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient and caregiver experiences and high-quality care.

It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction and quality measures.

“Our mission at Hospice of Rockingham County is to be a supportive presence for life’s journey. That support is individualized to meet each patient’s specific needs and the care is delivered by our highly talented and compassionate team. Each patient/family deserves the very best experience as we provide end-of-life care and support for their loved one. Being recognized for consistently providing quality care as measured by the families we serve proves that we are indeed fulfilling our mission. We are so very proud to receive the recognition of Hospice Honors Elite, but we are also humbled. It is a privilege to serve our community and we are grateful for each opportunity,’’ said Hospice of Rockingham County’s President & CEO Lynn Flanagan.

To be considered for the Hospice CAHPS Honors Award, the hospice agency must have scored above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on the Hospice CAHPS Willingness to Recommend question.

If that criteria is met, performance is evaluated utilizing a set of 23 additional quality indicator measures. These scores are then compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Special recognition, Honors Elite, is awarded to those hospices that score above the national performance score on 100%, or all twenty four, of the evaluated questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst.

“We congratulate Hospice of Rockingham County on this recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

About Hospice of Rockingham County

Founded in 1987, Hospice of Rockingham County, Inc. is an independent, mission-focused, full-service hospice serving Rockingham County and the surrounding area. Offering hospice and palliative care, their primary goal is to provide specialized care and support to patients facing serious illnesses and support for their families while serving as a resource to the community. For more information, please visit www.hospiceofrockinghamcounty.com.