Jury to hear closing arguments in Exxon homicide trial

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright on Wednesday refused to allow a jury to consider a “heat of passion” argument or a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter during the murder trial of two cousins charged in the brutal killing of a woman at a local gas station.

Defense attorneys made the request during a conference with the judge outside the presence of the jury, which has been hearing evidence over the past two weeks.

Closing arguments are set to begin this morning.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 31, and Fana Aquette Felton, 30, are being tried together in the October 2019 death of 30-year-old Zanelle Tucker, who was run over by an SUV after a minor fender-bender sparked a late-night brawl at an Exxon on Gate City Boulevard.

Tucker had been in the SUV with the two women shortly after 3 a.m. when they arrived at the gas station.

But police say that at some point Watlington got back into the truck and backed the vehicle into the crowd before going forward and plunging through the people again. Five others were injured, including a man who survived after being dragged across the parking lot under the SUV.

Investigators could not say whether Tucker died when the truck was driven the first or second time. On video, she is motionless throughout the ordeal.

Witnesses testified Felton drove the truck to the gas station, but Watlington was driving when Tucker and the others were run over.

The state has relied heavily on security footage captured from cameras at the gas station. It shows Tucker and Watlington attempting to prevent a fight between Felton and an unidentified person. Then the crowd turns on Watlington, who is hit and kicked after she is knocked to the ground. Jurors are later shown video of the black SUV plowing into the group who were gathered between gas pumps. They are still on the ground when the vehicle rolls over them again.

Felton had asked to be tried separately but was denied.

Both face 16 charges. Of the most serious, Watlington faces one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Felton is facing accessory after the fact on each of those charges.

The defendants, who were in their late 20s at the time, face significant prison time if convicted on all charges.

Felton, who has appeared stunned throughout the proceedings, brightened after spotting her children in court on Wednesday.

As Watlington sat at the defense table on the other side of Felton’s attorney, Joe Floyd of High Point, she often circled passages or marked sections on court documents that she passed to her attorney.

Felton has been out on bond. Watlington arrives each morning in handcuffs, but out of the sight of jurors.

The judge has complimented both of them for their demeanors and involvement in the case with their attorneys.

The women opted not to testify.

Albright had spent much of the last two days outside the jury’s presence hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense on instructing the jury.

He started out with 90 pages of jury instructions.

“The most I’ve ever had,” Albright said.

In appealing to Albright, defense attorneys wanted to give jurors more options.

With the “heat of passion” argument, the defense cited blood in places inside the SUV from the women having been attacked. The prosecution argued what happened that night did not meet the legal threshold.

“It should go to the jury and they should decide,” Watlington’s attorney, Ray Griffiths of Chapel Hill, told the judge.

Albright pointed out that when Watlington got into the Ford Explorer, no one was chasing her.

“And she sits in that vehicle for 13 seconds with the door closed,” Albright said.

One of the victims is in her headlights as she’s going from “reverse” to “drive,” Albright said.

“She had many avenues to leave peacefully,” said Albright in denying the request.

The defense also argued that the two women were drunk and that impacted their decisions. Albright pointed to the video, where both women were seen walking without help. Watlington even bent down to pick up Felton’s sweater at one point.

Late Wednesday, Albright asked both defendants about any change in pleas. Watlington’s attorney said she was not admitting guilt to any of the 16 charges.

Floyd, Felton’s attorney, said they planned to maintain “not guilty” pleas. However, he added that his client might “admit to an element,” but didn’t expand on what that might be.