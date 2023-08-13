High Point man dies after driving into house

KERNERSVILLE —An 18-year-old driver was killed after his car left the road and struck house.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Grant Anderson of High Point. There were no passengers in the vehicle. No one in the home was injured.

Anderson was traveling in a southbound lane on N.C. 66 when the car crossed the center lane and ended up in the home, which sits just off the highway, according to the Highway Patrol.

An investigation is continuing, but police suspect speed might have been a contributing factor.

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting at partyWINSTON-SALEM — An investigation is continuing in the early morning shooting of a man at social gathering at Voss Street residence.

Winston-Salem police say the man was not an invited guest and that he allegedly attacked the party’s host shortly after 3 a.m.

Someone else at the party pulled a gun and allegedly shot the man twice in the lower leg. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Staff Reports