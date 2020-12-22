1 COVID-19 death and 100 cases reported in 2 new outbreaks at High Point nursing homes

Louis Kievit, a vice president for Elivant, said its assisted living facility at 3823 Lawndale Drive has 30 residents and seven staff members with COVID-19 and confirmed one of those residents has died.

"We are coordinating with the health authorities on safety protocols and next steps," Kievit said in the email. "Our team continues to monitor the situation and update procedures in accordance with evolving guidance to ensure the continued safety of our residents and our dedicated team of caregivers who are working tirelessly to provide quality, supportive care each day."

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

There were no additional cases documented in the state's report Tuesday for previous outbreaks at other Guilford County congregate living facilities.

The report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level. The semi-weekly report, which is issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, also does not indicate when the deaths occurred.