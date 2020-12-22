1 COVID-19 death and 100 cases reported in 2 new outbreaks at High Point nursing homes

HIGH POINT — New COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at two High Point nursing homes, according to the latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, claiming the life of one resident.
The Meridian Center at 707 N. Elm St. has 84 cases of the highly contagious disease (67 residents and 17 staff members) and one resident has died, according to data released by the state on Tuesday. It's the second outbreak at the center. The first, which involved five cases and one death, was declared over on Dec. 1, according to NCDHHS.
The second outbreak reported by the state is at Maryfield Nursing Home at 1315 Greensboro Road. That outbreak involves six staff members and 10 residents. No deaths have been reported.
Maryfield also had a previous COVID-19 outbreak, declared over Oct. 23, which involved cases among three staff members.
Messages left with officials at Meridian and Maryfield for comment late Tuesday afternoon were not immediately returned.
On Tuesday afternoon, officials from Richland Place responded in an email to that facility's outbreak reported on Friday.
Louis Kievit, a vice president for Elivant, said its assisted living facility at 3823 Lawndale Drive has 30 residents and seven staff members with COVID-19 and confirmed one of those residents has died.
"We are coordinating with the health authorities on safety protocols and next steps," Kievit said in the email. "Our team continues to monitor the situation and update procedures in accordance with evolving guidance to ensure the continued safety of our residents and our dedicated team of caregivers who are working tirelessly to provide quality, supportive care each day."
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
There were no additional cases documented in the state's report Tuesday for previous outbreaks at other Guilford County congregate living facilities.
The report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level. The semi-weekly report, which is issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, also does not indicate when the deaths occurred.
On its website, the NCDHHS notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and these numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
State offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. The next report will be on Tuesday, the agency said.
