 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, another injured in Cedar Chase Drive shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says
0 comments
top story

1 dead, another injured in Cedar Chase Drive shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
barbol88

GREENSBORO — A person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Cedar Chase Drive, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

About 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in northern Guilford County and located a person with serious injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and declared dead, the sheriff's office said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A second victim with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening was hospitalized. 

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the shooting that happened in a neighborhood off N.C. 150 near Summerfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Guterres celebrates International Women’s Day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News