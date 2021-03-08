1 dead, another injured in Cedar Chase Drive shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Cedar Chase Drive, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

About 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in northern Guilford County and located a person with serious injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and declared dead, the sheriff's office said.

A second victim with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening was hospitalized.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the shooting that happened in a neighborhood off N.C. 150 near Summerfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.