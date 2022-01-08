 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead in crash early Saturday on W. Wendover, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — A driver died after running off the road and hitting a high-voltage transmission tower early Saturday, police said.

Police did not release the name or any other information about the driver, pending positive identification.

A black Hyundai Sonata heading east on West Wendover Avenue, east of South Holden Road, ran off the road about 12:40 a.m. Saturday and hit the tower, police said in a news release. The driver was pronounced dead. There was no one else in the car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send a tip via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

