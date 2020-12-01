1 death and several COVID-19 cases reported at Stokesdale assisted living facility; other outbreaks and a cluster declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale has claimed the life of one resident and several other cases are being reported at the assisted living facility, according to an official there.
One person has died and 10 residents and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Todd Nunn, president and CEO of Compass Healthcare & Rehab, said in an email Tuesday. Compass owns the facility at 7700 U.S. 158.
"We are working closely with the local health department, and following all recommendations," Nunn said. "We care deeply for our residents, their families and our staff members. This is the hardest challenge our industry has faced and we will continue to work to protect those who trust us with their care."
Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that five staff members and one resident had tested positive for the highly contagious disease. However, NCDHHS notes in its semiweekly reports that the data is preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained.
The positive residents are housed in a separate COVID-19 unit at Countryside Manor and the affected staff members are in isolation to prevent any further spread of the disease, Nunn said.
"As a company, we started routine, proactive testing of all staff in June, which was prior to any local or national testing mandate. With this initiative, our goal has been to identify any Covid positive individuals, including those who are asymptomatic and immediately remove them from work, to prevent spread," he said.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's state report shows previous outbreaks at Monarch Group Home of High Point (six cases) and Meridian Center (five cases and one death) have been declared over.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
There were no additional cases documented in the state's report for previous outbreaks at other Guilford County congregate living facilities.
