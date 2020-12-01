1 death and several COVID-19 cases reported at Stokesdale assisted living facility; other outbreaks and a cluster declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale has claimed the life of one resident and several other cases are being reported at the assisted living facility, according to an official there.

One person has died and 10 residents and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Todd Nunn, president and CEO of Compass Healthcare & Rehab, said in an email Tuesday. Compass owns the facility at 7700 U.S. 158.

"We are working closely with the local health department, and following all recommendations," Nunn said. "We care deeply for our residents, their families and our staff members. This is the hardest challenge our industry has faced and we will continue to work to protect those who trust us with their care."

Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that five staff members and one resident had tested positive for the highly contagious disease. However, NCDHHS notes in its semiweekly reports that the data is preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained.

