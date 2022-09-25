 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 in 5 North Carolinians face medical debt in collections. Are you among them?

Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in North Carolina, where one in five people have medical debt. The News & Record is working on a story about medical debt in our area. We'd like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills they were unable to pay.

Have you been affected by medical debt? Have you struggled to pay a medical bill? Has medical debt impacted your credit score, or ability to get care? We'd like to talk to you.

Send an email to jennifer.fernandez@greensboro.com or fill out this form: www.greensboro.com/forms/tell_us_about_your_medical_debt.

Tell us about your medical debt
