 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured by gunfire in Mizell Road aggravated assault, Greensboro police say
0 comments
top story

1 injured by gunfire in Mizell Road aggravated assault, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after locating a gunshot victim on Mizell Road Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Mizell Road and found a person with injuries from gunfire, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The person was transported to a local hospital, police said. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News