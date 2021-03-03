1 injured by gunfire in Mizell Road aggravated assault, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after locating a gunshot victim on Mizell Road Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Mizell Road and found a person with injuries from gunfire, according to police.

The person was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.