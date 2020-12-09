1 injured in early morning Greensboro shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was shot early Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Broad Avenue, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

About 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired and located a gunshot victim, police said.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.