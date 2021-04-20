 Skip to main content
1 injured in early morning shooting at Greensboro Motel 6, police say
Police red and blue lights

Stock photo

 LPETTET

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting at a Greensboro motel early Tuesday, police said in a news release. 

About 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Motel 6 at 6009 Landmark Center Blvd. and found one person injured, according to police. 

Police did not release any further information on the victim, including the severity of the person's injuries. 

No suspect information was made available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

