 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in Greensboro shooting Wednesday night, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

1 injured in Greensboro shooting Wednesday night, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Elm and Lindsay streets and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No suspect information is available, police said. 

About 24 hours earlier, police found another person shot on North Elm Street. Police said there's no indication the two shootings are connected. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can submit a tip on the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News