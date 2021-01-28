1 injured in Greensboro shooting Wednesday night, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Elm and Lindsay streets and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

No suspect information is available, police said.

About 24 hours earlier, police found another person shot on North Elm Street. Police said there's no indication the two shootings are connected.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can submit a tip on the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.