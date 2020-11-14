 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in High Point shooting on Saturday
0 comments

1 injured in High Point shooting on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Officers responded about 11:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired at 906 Beaumont Ave. They found 23-year-old Delarian Lytch, who was injured and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said in a news release.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3 mobile app.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News