1 injured in High Point shooting on Saturday

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Officers responded about 11:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired at 906 Beaumont Ave. They found 23-year-old Delarian Lytch, who was injured and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said in a news release.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3 mobile app.