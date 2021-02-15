1 injured in Irving Park area shooting Saturday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in the Irving Park area of Greensboro Saturday evening, police said in a news release.

About 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near Cornwallis Drive and Elmwood Drive. Officers located a vehicle that was struck by gunfire and one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no one in custody and no suspect information, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous