1 injured in shooting on Randleman Road, Greensboro police say
1 injured in shooting on Randleman Road, Greensboro police say

Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a gunshot victim was located on Randleman Road earlier today, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of at least one shot fired in the 2000 block of Randleman Road and located a person with a gunshot wound, according to police. Police said the injury was not life-threatening and the victim was taken to a local hospital. 

Police did not provide any details about a possible suspect and ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

