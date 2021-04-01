 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting on Spencer Street, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot Wednesday night on Spencer Street, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Spencer Street and located a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. 

No suspect information was made available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

