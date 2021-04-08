 Skip to main content
1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash on Old Battleground Road, police say
1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash on Old Battleground Road, police say

Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — One man was killed and a woman injured resulting from a motorcycle crash on Old Battleground Road late this morning, police said in a news release. 

About 11 a.m., Gustavo Toledo-Rodriguez, 29, of Kernersville lost control while operating a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His passenger, 30-year-old Grecia Urdaneta-Castillo of Greensboro, was seriously injured. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

