1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash on Old Battleground Road, police say

Staff reports
GREENSBORO — One man was killed and a woman injured resulting from a motorcycle crash on Old Battleground Road late this morning, police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
About 11 a.m., Gustavo Toledo-Rodriguez, 29, of Kernersville lost control while operating a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 30-year-old Grecia Urdaneta-Castillo of Greensboro, was seriously injured.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.