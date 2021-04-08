1 killed, 2 injured early Thursday in head-on crash on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Thursday, police said in a news release.

A Kia Forte driven by 22-year-old Dijmon Kobe Faulkner of Clarkton was traveling west on Gate City Boulevard about 12:40 a.m. when Faulkner crossed the center turn lane and ran head-on into a Chrysler Sebring headed eastbound, according to police.

The driver of the Sebring, 20-year-old Jailen Christopher Oakes of Raeford, and a passenger, Salah Aunyea Lucas, 20, of Southern Pines, were seriously injured, police said.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.