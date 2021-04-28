1 killed, 3 injured in crash on U.S. 29 early Wednesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 early Wednesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 4:50 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a 2006 Acura on U.S. 29 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police.

The vehicle with four occupants traveled off the road to the right. Dabney Jo Grubbs of Reidsville was thrown from the car and died, police said.

The three others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, which authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.