1 killed, 3 others injured early Saturday after car runs through intersection and hits Weaver Academy in downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured when a car drove through an intersection early Saturday and hit a school building on South Spring Street, police say.

Speeding and alcohol are considered factors in the fatal crash, police said in a news release.

According to police, Makieya Rae Smith of Winston-Salem was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by 22-year-old Brianna Ann Moore of Greensboro that ran through the T-intersection at South Spring and West Washington streets. The car ran off the road and hit a building at 300 S. Spring St., which is Weaver Academy, a Guilford County Schools high school that offers arts and other specialized classes.

Officers responded about 2:25 a.m. Saturday and found Smith dead and three others injured. Moore and two other passengers, both of Winston-Salem, are being treated at an area hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

