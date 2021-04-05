1 killed and firefighter injured in town home fire on Old Battleground Road, according to Greensboro Fire Department

GREENSBORO — One person died in a town home fire early Monday morning in which a firefighter also was injured.

A neighbor in the 4200 block of Old Battleground Road called to report the blaze at about 12:40 a.m., according to Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church.

When the first unit responded, they immediately called for backup, bringing 40 firefighters and nine fire trucks in to help. A firefighter on scene was injured, but Church said the injury was minor and the firefighter will be back to work tomorrow.

The sole occupant of the townhome died as a result of the fire, Church said. The fire department is withholding the release of the person's identity, pending the notification of family.

The fire caused an estimated $135,000 worth of damage. While it is still under investigation, Church said the fire has been determined as accidental.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

