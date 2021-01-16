1 killed early Saturday in Graham house fire

GRAHAM — Firefighters were able to rescue someone trapped in a burning home early Saturday, but the victim later died from their injuries. It marked the city's first fire fatality in more than a decade, the fire department said.

The Graham Fire Department responded shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to a structure fire at 316 W. Market St. A family member who lived next door told firefighters that someone was still trapped inside the home, fire officials said in a news release.

While firefighters were able to pull the victim out, the fire chief was notified about 7:20 a.m. that the victim had died, according to the release. Officials have not released the victim's name.

Officials said combustible materials left close to a heating source led to the fire, which was ruled accidental.

The fire was under control within two and half hours after firefighters arrived, officials said. Damages to the home were extensive and the building is considered a total loss.