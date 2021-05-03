 Skip to main content
1 killed in crash outside of High Point church, police say
1 killed in crash outside of High Point church, police say

HIGH POINT — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Johnson Street late Sunday night, police said in a news release.

About 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 3500 block of Johnson St. in front of the Korean American Presbyterian Church of Greater Greensboro.

A Chevrolet Camaro collided with a 2014 Honda Accord that was pulling onto Johnson Street from the church parking lot, according to police. 

The driver of the Honda, who was the only person in the car, was hospitalized with injuries and later died, police said. The person's identity has not been released. 

Police said impairment is not thought to be a factor in the crash. Authorities are continuing to investigate. 

