1 killed in crash Thursday morning on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say one person is dead and an Asheboro man faces charges after a single-vehicle crash just before noon Thursday on U.S. 29.
Zebulan Hunt has been charged with misdemeanor death and failure to maintain lane of travel, police said in a news release. He was given a $5,000 bail.
Police said Hunt was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram north on U.S. 29 when his truck ran off the road to the right and crashed into several trees. A passenger inside Hunt's vehicle died as a result of this crash, police said.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.