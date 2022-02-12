 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed Saturday morning in crash on I-40 in Greensboro, police say
1 killed Saturday morning in crash on I-40 in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A 79-year-old Greensboro woman died Saturday morning after her vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of Interstate 40, was struck by a car, police said.

Police responded shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday to Interstate 40 West near Vanstory Street for a wreck involving an injury, police said in a news release.

They found that Lena Langley Thomas had been driving a 1986 Nissan 300ZX west on I-40 when the vehicle stopped for some reason in the middle lane, police said. It is unclear why the Nissan was stopped in traffic.

The Nissan was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driven by a 21-year-old Greensboro woman, who had minor injuries, police said. Thomas was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

Police said they don't believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

