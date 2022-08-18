1 lane of W. Market St. closed to repair water main break, city says

GREENSBORO — One lane on part of West Market Street is closed today after a water main break, the city says.
The 2000 block of West Market Street between Elam Avenue and N. Lindell Street is affected, the city said in a news release. The city said crews are onsite until repairs are complete and water service is restored, which is expected to be done by 5 p.m.
The 8-inch water main break this morning has left about 20 water customers without service.
When service has been restored, the city advises residents to run cold water in a bathtub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line.
The city asks drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area while repairs are being made.