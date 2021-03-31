$1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greensboro, could it be yours?

RALEIGH — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Greensboro is mighty lucky.

A $1 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Greensboro convenience store.

The winner purchased the ticket at Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 11-37-47-53-56, and was one of two tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the release.

The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $168 million as an annuity or $112.1 million cash for Friday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.