 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greensboro, could it be yours?
0 comments
top story

$1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greensboro, could it be yours?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Greensboro is mighty lucky.

A $1 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Greensboro convenience store.

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.

The winner purchased the ticket at Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 11-37-47-53-56, and was one of two tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the release.

The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $168 million as an annuity or $112.1 million cash for Friday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News