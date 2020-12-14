1 seriously injured in Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

WHITSETT — Authorities are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting late Sunday night in Whitsett, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in a parking lot by the McDonalds located at 6401 Burlington Road, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies located one person with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.