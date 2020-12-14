 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 seriously injured in Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says
0 comments
top story

1 seriously injured in Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

WHITSETT — Authorities are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting late Sunday night in Whitsett, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in a parking lot by the McDonalds located at 6401 Burlington Road, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies located one person with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

The sheriff's office did not release any suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible. 

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News