1 seriously injured Thursday night in Jamestown shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

JAMESTOWN — One person was seriously injured in a shooting on West Main Street Thursday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at 715 W. Main St. and found one person who had been injured, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, the sheriff's office said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840.