 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 wounded in shooting on Veasley Street, according to Greensboro police
0 comments
top story

1 wounded in shooting on Veasley Street, according to Greensboro police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police red and blue lights

Stock photo

 LPETTET

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after finding a gunshot victim Thursday evening, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to a report of a shot fired in the 2000 block of Veasley Street and found one person who had been shot, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

No suspect information was made available and police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Smugglers drop children over US border barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News