1 wounded in shooting on Veasley Street, according to Greensboro police

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after finding a gunshot victim Thursday evening, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 7 p.m. to a report of a shot fired in the 2000 block of Veasley Street and found one person who had been shot, according to police.
The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
No suspect information was made available and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.