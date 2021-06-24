 Skip to main content
$10 million lottery winner: Burlington truck driver plans to buy new home for mom
$10 million lottery winner: Burlington truck driver plans to buy new home for mom

A truck driver from Burlington said he will use some of his $10 million lottery prize to help his family, including buying a new home for his mother, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

Howard Poole stopped at the Sandy Cross Mart 2 on N.C. 49 in Burlington to collect a $20 scratch-off prize.

He decided to try again with a $30 ticket — the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game, the release said.

“I saw the numbers matching,” Poole said in the release, “and I was excited.”

Poole had the option of collecting the game's top prize as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or taking a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum of $6 million and received $4,245,009 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Poole said he wanted to buy his mother a new home and help other family members, including a brother who has cancer.

“I’ll get to me later,” he said. “I try to not let money stuff change me. I want to stay the same.”

