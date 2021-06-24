$10 million lottery winner: Burlington truck driver plans to buy new home for mom

A truck driver from Burlington said he will use some of his $10 million lottery prize to help his family, including buying a new home for his mother, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Howard Poole stopped at the Sandy Cross Mart 2 on N.C. 49 in Burlington to collect a $20 scratch-off prize.

He decided to try again with a $30 ticket — the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game, the release said.

“I saw the numbers matching,” Poole said in the release, “and I was excited.”

Poole had the option of collecting the game's top prize as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or taking a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum of $6 million and received $4,245,009 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Poole said he wanted to buy his mother a new home and help other family members, including a brother who has cancer.

“I’ll get to me later,” he said. “I try to not let money stuff change me. I want to stay the same.”