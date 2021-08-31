$100 gift card offer ends today for NC recipients getting their initial COVID-19 vaccination

Today is the last day North Carolina is offering a $100 gift card in exchange for getting your initial COVID-19 vaccination.

The $100 Summer Card program is open to anyone 18 and older and the card comes in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services began offering the gift cards earlier this summer.

The program is part of state health officials' efforts to get more North Carolinians vaccinated, according to a news release from NCDHHS. The cards are offered at select locations across the state.

People who drive others to get their vaccination will receive a $25 Summer Card each time they drive someone to an appointment at the completion of the vaccination.

Click here to see a list of locations, sortable by city and zip code, offering the cards.

Previously the Summer Card program provided $25 cards, but the amount was increased to $100 on Aug. 4.

Several vaccine providers saw an increased demand, with many running out of their card allotments in a single day, according to the release. Providers also saw increases of up to 98% in the number of Summer Card recipients compared to the prior week.