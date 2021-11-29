115-acre park in northwest Guilford County will serve equestrians, hikers and help protect Greensboro's water supply

A Boone firm was hired to design the park and are expert planners of horse trails, McIntyre said.

The focus of the 5-mile trail network is for horses, though they are open to hikers, too.

“It’s loop trail, so you can really get 10 miles worth of experience,” said McIntyre, making it attractive to equestrians who want more space to ride.

“These are designed to be sustainably-built, purpose-built horse trails, so they’re not just putting horse trails on old logging roads or ATV trails,” McIntyre continued. “It’s really considering the impact of horses because they have a different impact on trails than humans.”

Redding added: “It’s also why they zigzag so much since they try to stay on the topography instead of going up and down hills. They go the way the topography allows for it.”

McIntyre said there will be separate parking for cars and horse trailers, “so you keep those uses separate and keep people safe and keep the horses safe.”

The trailer parking will be pull-through, something horse riders said in a survey they wanted to see in the design.