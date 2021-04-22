 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 displaced after Montcastle Drive apartment fire, Greensboro fire officials say
0 comments
top story

12 displaced after Montcastle Drive apartment fire, Greensboro fire officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
generic fire.jpg

File photo

GREENSBORO — An apartment fire displaced 12 people Wednesday, according to Greensboro Fire Department.

At 10:35 a.m., the department was alerted to a fire at 419 E. Montcastle Drive, Apt. A, Deputy Chief Michael Swails said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When units arrived, heavy fire was showing from the two-story apartment complex. The blaze was under control by 11:11 a.m., Swails said. 

No one was injured, but three apartment units were seriously damaged and two were slightly damaged. The American Red Cross responded to assist 12 people who were displaced.

Swails estimated the total damage to be around $170,000.

At this point, what caused the fire remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected, officials said. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunberg: Not too late to act in Climate fight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home
Local

Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home

The group is looking to attract back to the city those between the ages 30 to 55 who were born here or attended college here, or professionals who formerly lived here. Earlier this month, it announced that 10 people had returned or committed to returning.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News