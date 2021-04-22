12 displaced after Montcastle Drive apartment fire, Greensboro fire officials say

GREENSBORO — An apartment fire displaced 12 people Wednesday, according to Greensboro Fire Department.

At 10:35 a.m., the department was alerted to a fire at 419 E. Montcastle Drive, Apt. A, Deputy Chief Michael Swails said.

When units arrived, heavy fire was showing from the two-story apartment complex. The blaze was under control by 11:11 a.m., Swails said.

No one was injured, but three apartment units were seriously damaged and two were slightly damaged. The American Red Cross responded to assist 12 people who were displaced.

Swails estimated the total damage to be around $170,000.

At this point, what caused the fire remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected, officials said.

