139 years: Celebrating the legacy of Charlotte Hawkins Brown

SEDALIA — Charlotte Hawkins Brown made history 120 years ago by opening the country's first college preparatory school for Black students.

The Alice Freeman Palmer Memorial Institute would go on to become North Carolina’s first historic site honoring a Black person and the first to honor a woman.

And those aren’t the first firsts Brown would achieve.

Outside of being the first Black woman to start this type of school, Brown was also the first Black woman elected to the National Board of the Young Women’s Christian Association. And the first Black person to be appointed to the state Council of Defense.

And she did it all in an era where segregation and Jim Crow laws took from Black Americans basic rights like voting, education and various other civil liberties.

This weekend, the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum will honor her legacy as an activist, author and educator for what would be her 139th birthday.

The Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum is made up of both Brown’s home (the Canary Cottage) and the Palmer Memorial Institute. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, the museum will give one-hour guided tours of Canary Cottage, followed by self-guided tours of the school.

Afterward, the museum’s new Little Lending Library will be unveiled. Located on the roadside in front of the museum, the library will serve as a “take one, leave one” where community members can drop off books they no longer want and take home a new one.

On Saturday, the library will be stocked with adult and children’s books, mostly on Black history and African American culture. Site Manager Tanesha Anthony said the goal is to eventually have a wide range of books stocked by the community.

“This place was for education," Anthony said. “Dr. Brown, she was a master educator, and we’re right next to an elementary school. We’re creating this sense of community. Just knowing that community members are working on one project together, making the community better together.”

The celebration will end with a wreath-laying ceremony at Brown’s gravesite, which is on museum grounds. Anthony said the ceremony will have speakers from the community, descendants of Palmerites (students that attended the Palmer Memorial Institute) and the division director of state historic sites.

In 1901, Brown moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina when she was 18 to be a teacher.

A year later, the school where she was teaching shut down.

Knowing that it had been the only place for Black students to go to school in the area, Brown decided to start her own on the same grounds. She spent the summer of 1902 in Massachusetts raising money from Northern philanthropists and by the fall founded the Palmer Memorial Institute.

The school was named after Brown’s mentor Alice Freeman Palmer and originally was a blacksmith shop. When it first opened, Anthony said the school focused on industrial, domestic and agricultural training. But eventually it was reshaped, teaching students foreign languages, the arts, sciences and cultural education including Black history and social graces.

“She grew that small one-room school in 1902 at 19 years old,” Anthony said. “She grew that to a boarding, college-prep, internationally recognized, nationally accredited institution for Black people that in its heyday was 350 acres.”

In 1922, the school was accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. By the mid-1920s, the school expanded to include a junior college that offered associate degrees.

From the Palmer Memorial Institute’s opening in 1902 to its close in 1971, more than 1,000 students graduated from the school. And over the course of her 50 years as president, Brown kept the school open through multiple fires and the economic impact of the Great Depression.

“She was a master networker, master fundraiser,” Anthony said. “She was smart enough and resourceful enough to make those connections that were needed to have this place be prosperous. She was resilient.”

But today, that legacy is in danger.

Last month, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Palmer Memorial Institute as one of the 11 most endangered historic sites in the U.S.

Three of the dorms on school grounds, built in 1927, 1934 and 1968, have been closed off to the public due to safety concerns. Anthony said this comes from years of natural disasters such as storms and a lack of repairs.

“Being on that list, you know that this place is on the verge of being nonexistent,” Anthony said. “We’re losing our physical connection with alumni coming here — they want to come back to their old dorms and they can’t because we’ve just closed the door and walked away. We shouldn’t be letting it fall apart.”

A week after the release, Gov. Roy Cooper recommended that $16 million be given to restore the three dorm buildings. The money, if approved, would come from the state’s 2022-2023 budget.

Anthony said if given the money, the museum’s immediate goal would be to make the dorms safe to enter again but would eventually like to revitalize the buildings into creative spaces for the community which could include makerspaces, a local library branch or even a summer camp for kids.

Until then, Anthony said the museum will continue to be a powerhouse for history and the community of Sedalia, much like the powerhouse Brown and the Palmer Memorial Institute were during the 1900s.

“Palmer (Memorial Institute) was the town of Sedalia when it was up and running,” Anthony said. “Dr. Brown made this place a community hub. We just want the community to know that Palmer, even though the Palmer Memorial Institute is not here anymore, we want people to know that we are carrying on that legacy and sense of community.”

Contact Brianna Atkinson at 336-373-7312.

